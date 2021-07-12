Magazine - Brazil or Brasil? Page 1-2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We often face a little bit of confusion when it comes to the name “Brazil” or “Brasil”. It is just one letter that is different, however, it puts us into an uncertain situation.
This magazine is based on this confusion point. You may get some interesting information here. This is page 1-2 of the magazine. You can view the full project at a glance on Behance.
Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123215749/Magazine-Brazil-or-Brasil