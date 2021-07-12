Magazine - Brazil or Brasil? Page 1-2

Tanjim Ishraq Rahaman

Magazine - Brazil or Brasil?

graphic design
We often face a little bit of confusion when it comes to the name “Brazil” or “Brasil”. It is just one letter that is different, however, it puts us into an uncertain situation.
This magazine is based on this confusion point. You may get some interesting information here. This is page 1-2 of the magazine. You can view the full project at a glance on Behance.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123215749/Magazine-Brazil-or-Brasil

