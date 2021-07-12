Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Hi,

I decided to participate in Daily UI Challenge and this is the first one.

The challenge was to create a setup page, and my inspiration was parking lots. So I created a sign up page for a giveaway/reward the clients will received. The voucher is valid for any parking lot owned by Metrocar (fictitious name) in the city of Rio de Janeiro - Brazil. The client need to access their account ir order to get the voucher.

I would love to receive feedback from you guys! (: