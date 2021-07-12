Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Júlia Peixoto

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto
  • Save
Daily UI #001 - Sign Up login signup blobs figma dailyui brazil rio riodejaneiro yellow blue challenge parkinglot app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi,
I decided to participate in Daily UI Challenge and this is the first one.
The challenge was to create a setup page, and my inspiration was parking lots. So I created a sign up page for a giveaway/reward the clients will received. The voucher is valid for any parking lot owned by Metrocar (fictitious name) in the city of Rio de Janeiro - Brazil. The client need to access their account ir order to get the voucher.

I would love to receive feedback from you guys! (:

Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto

More by Ana Júlia Peixoto

View profile
    • Like