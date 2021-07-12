Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Becky Patterson

Niagara Falls Regional Map

Becky Patterson
Becky Patterson
  • Save
Niagara Falls Regional Map illustration procreate map niagara falls yellow large format
Download color palette

One in a series of large format illustrated maps portraying different towns and cities in Western New York. Designed at 40" wide and drawn in Procreate, this one captures some key landmarks in Niagara Falls, New York.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Becky Patterson
Becky Patterson

More by Becky Patterson

View profile
    • Like