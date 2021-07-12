Eliza Kobin

Meshi logo

Eliza Kobin
Eliza Kobin
  • Save
Meshi logo graphicdesign designer adobe adobe illustrator typography branding graphic design one line logo illustration asian italian pizza cutter chilli pepper pepper graphic design
Download color palette

This logo was a fun project. Combining a chilli pepper and pizza cutter to create an original logo for a food place that serves both Italian and Asian flavours.

Eliza Kobin
Eliza Kobin

More by Eliza Kobin

View profile
    • Like