Paris home decor shopping app

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Manon Lapins, a millennial user who loves everything about French interior design. She often visits concept stores in Paris for her clients to purchase luxury indie design home decors. She always travels across Europe and United States for her work. However, she has the problem finding a home decor app that sells indie designer's works with a simple and easy to navigate user interface.
Therefore, I created this app for Manon in the hope of solving her problems!
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
