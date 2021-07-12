Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paris home decor shopping app

Paris home decor shopping app whitespace beige adobexd adobe freelance app ios minimal branding french real estate interior design home decor paris bay area san francisco ux writing persona ui ux onlineshopping
This is a design for Manon Lapins, a millennial user who loves everything about French interior design. She often visits concept stores in Paris for her clients to purchase luxury indie design home decors. She always travels across Europe and United States for her work. However, she has the problem finding a home decor app that sells indie designer's works with a simple and easy to navigate user interface.

Therefore, I created this app for Manon in the hope of solving her problems!

