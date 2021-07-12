Goomee Product Brochure

Goomee creates the famous goomee markless hair loop.

This was one of my first big projects within the industry. The brief was to create a B2B brochure that could theoretically be given to customers as well. This project included everything from product photography, project planning and management and copywriting.

I worked alongside the manager of sales at Goomee at the time, Kelly Hammack. She took care of the financial aspects of ordering print orders, proof reading and presenting to stakeholders.

Goomee was at the time a small startup. It had a small budget so I had to take care of the project mostly by myself.

I managed the project, did the product photography, presented (alongside Kelly) concepts to stakeholders, image sourcing, copy writing and dealing with final delivery to and from our printer.