Logo for Del Mar Azul Clothing Line

Logo for Del Mar Azul Clothing Line logo branding illustration design
Del Mar Azul was a small, boutique clothing line based in Los Angeles. It specialized in beach and swim wear.

The logo draws inspiration from ocean itself with the use of symbolic waves to frame the main logotype using a font reminiscent of driftwood.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
