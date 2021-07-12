Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chirapo asianfood menu logotype brand design identity design illustration brand identity branding logo
Chirapo is a fusion between two bursts of flavor: Japanese chirashi and Hawaiian poke. We wanted to represent an incarnated tanuki, a millenary and adventurous animal that carries food from the cloud to your home.

