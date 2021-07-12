🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download MoodBoard Simple Scene Free Mockup in psd. Present your images, graphic design work or any brand logo identity on these paper objects which are fully editable. An alternative background is included inside psd file.
Download for Free: https://pixelsdesign.net/moodboard-simple-scene-free-mockup/