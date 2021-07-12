Now Hiring

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Usman Qureshi
Usman Qureshi
Kick Studio
Usman Qureshi for Kick Studio
We are looking for an expert brand identity designer!

You’ll be responsible for making sure the brand visuals follow the defined strategy and couple well with the verbal identity. While the actual needs per client vary, it all has the same purpose: capture the essence of our clients, define what problem they’re solving, find out what makes them different, discover how they want their customers to perceive them, and communicate that through visual storytelling.

Apply now!

hello@kickstudio.co

www.kickstudio.co

Kick Studio
Kick Studio
We Are The Studio Aimed At The Modernism.
