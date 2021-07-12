kaze, a productivity launcher

kaze is a productivity launcher which helps you organise they way you use your apps, based on your routine. it asks you to add the essential apps you require to use during a daily task in your timetable and kaze will make sure that you are away from all the distracting apps by "locking" them.

another really creative feature that inhabits the designs of kaze is the 'focus mode'. it asks you to choose the five most important apps you need while doing a task of utmost importance. once selected, kaze won't let you operate any other app on your phone except those five, unless you exit focus mode, which is 5 touches away :)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kaze.kaze&hl=en_US&gl=US

the app's playstore link ☝️