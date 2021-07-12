Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Youtube Banner Manipulation For zerotics

Youtube Banner Manipulation For zerotics youtube cover cover gamming graphic design manipulation tohiscreation banner youtube backgound
Zerotics.com is a fast-growing video game store and eCommerce website in Bangladesh. Find exclusive games, software, subscriptions, gaming gadget, and many more at zerotics.com. I designed this as a cover for their official YouTube Channel.

You can visit their website ZEROTICS

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.  Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉

