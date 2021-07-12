Youtube Banner Manipulation For zerotics

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Zerotics.com is a fast-growing video game store and eCommerce website in Bangladesh. Find exclusive games, software, subscriptions, gaming gadget, and many more at zerotics.com. I designed this as a cover for their official YouTube Channel.
You can visit their website ZEROTICS
I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.
Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉