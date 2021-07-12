Haydon

Mendip Eggs Landing Illustration

Mendip Eggs Landing Illustration mendips green hills farm egg eggs graphic design illustration uidesign ui webdesign web figma
I worked on creating an illustration that could visualise the task of the business Mendip Eggs. Supplying local eggs to local communities around the country. From farm to door Mendip Eggs is the supplier that puts eggs on your plate.

