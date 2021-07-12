2021 Logofolio

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo-folio should display a diverse range of marks, direction, & execution. Most of all: growth.
This is my 2021 featured collection of logos for brands and their industries: humanitarian aid, music, fashion, cuisine, and a hint of my new personal branding set for release!
Connect with me and follow my work:
Portfolio
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin
Society6
Available for freelance! hello@tim-terry.com