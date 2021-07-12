Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TIM TERRY

2021 Logofolio

A logo-folio should display a diverse range of marks, direction, & execution. Most of all: growth.

This is my 2021 featured collection of logos for brands and their industries: humanitarian aid, music, fashion, cuisine, and a hint of my new personal branding set for release!

Connect with me and follow my work:

Portfolio
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin
Society6

Available for freelance! hello@tim-terry.com

Designer–Developer. Genuine Branding Direction For Clients.
