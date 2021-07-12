Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pyxwin Studios

Orb Origin

Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios
  • Save
Orb Origin realistic illustration graphic design blender3d render design animation 3d modeling 3d art
Download color palette

Drifting around the Mysterious Orb 🔮✨
.
Another 3D scene created in @blender.official and post processed in @photoshop .
.
Rendered in Cycles with max quality. Character taken from Mixamo website 💫
.
Thanks @ducky3d for this amazing tutorial 🌟!!!
.
Hope so you liked this artwork🔥
Drop a like ♥️ and share it among your friends. 🙌
.
Comment down👇 your views on this cool sci-fi 3D scene.🌌
.
Follow @pyxwinstudios for more daily creative designs 🌟✨!!

Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios

More by Pyxwin Studios

View profile
    • Like