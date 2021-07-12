🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MR. RENDY'S CV
For the CV design of Mr. Rendy, I tried to make it in the APA (American Psychological Association) Style format which is competency-based, clean, and minimalist.
This CV format is also ATS (Applicant Tracking System)-friendly guys.
Thanks Sir for your trust,
wish you always healthy and successful.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123317055/MR-RENDYS-CV
Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan