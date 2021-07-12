Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

MR. RENDY'S CV

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
  • Save
MR. RENDY'S CV cvdesigner graphicdesigner maulanaikhsanh cvprofesional professionalcv cvsimpel simplecv cvmodern moderncv desaincurriculumvitae curriculumvitaedesign desaincv cvdesign daftarriwayathidup curriculumvitae cv
Download color palette

MR. RENDY'S CV

For the CV design of Mr. Rendy, I tried to make it in the APA (American Psychological Association) Style format which is competency-based, clean, and minimalist.

This CV format is also ATS (Applicant Tracking System)-friendly guys.

Thanks Sir for your trust,
wish you always healthy and successful.

See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123317055/MR-RENDYS-CV


Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

More by Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

View profile
    • Like