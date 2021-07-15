🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The logo of an esports organization Gambit. Champions of PGL Major Krakow 2017 and IEM Katowice 2021 in CS:GO, three-time champions of IEM in League of Legends and multiple time winners of Fortnite and Dota 2 tournaments.
The updated emblem is now cleaner and more balanced. We added more semantics into the logo — now the shield is also 'G', the main accent letter of the whole style. For example, such elements as Gambit's firm lettering, GMB monogram and the motivating inscription the GOGO, are based on its plasticity.
More details here: https://quberten.com/Gambit-identity-remastered-2020