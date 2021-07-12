Megan Reddi

Paperboy London Chocolate Packaging

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi
  • Save
Paperboy London Chocolate Packaging design packaging design illustrated packaging packaging colourful artwork illustration
Download color palette

Illustrated chocolate packaging for Paperboy London 🍫

Check out more of my work on my website or Instagram! 💕
www.meganmakesillustrations.co.uk
www.instagram.com/meganmakesillustrations

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi

More by Megan Reddi

View profile
    • Like