Organic spice brand logo exploration

Organic spice brand logo exploration buzzin art designs logo sketches sketches logo exploration logo book sketch book organic brand organic logo spice brand spice logo sri lanka brandmark new zealand logo designer brand designer branding logo graphic design
Sketch - 03
This is an early paper sketch exploration from my recent branding project.
Check my previous shots for more explorations.
Click here to see the full case study.

Organic spice brand logo exploration
