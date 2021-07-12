Shota Gogoladze

Banking App

Banking App application app minimal concept xd ux ui design
Hi friends,

Some screens for the mobile banking app I'm working on. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
