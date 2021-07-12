Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

Website Thumbnails | Zerotics

Website Thumbnails | Zerotics
Hello Everyone 😀

Zerotics.com is a fast-growing video game store and eCommerce website in Bangladesh. Find exclusive games, software, subscriptions, gaming gadget, and many more at zerotics.com. I designed this as a thumbnail for their official website.

You can visit their website ZEROTICS

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.  Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉

