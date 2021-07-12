G.V.Narayan

WhatsApp Redesign Mockup Practice

G.V.Narayan
G.V.Narayan
  • Save
WhatsApp Redesign Mockup Practice logo branding mockups uxdesigns uidesgine whatsappredesign whatsapp uimockups
Download color palette

Hi Everyone, I did a whatsapp sidebar for chats and status. I tried for my practise.
Please give your valuable feedback. Please like and follow me.
Tool: Adobe Xd
Colors Credit: Whatsapp color hashcodes

G.V.Narayan
G.V.Narayan

More by G.V.Narayan

View profile
    • Like