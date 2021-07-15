Lay

Mobile Banking App Concept 🧡

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Banking App Concept 🧡 banking app bank fintech credit orange black dashboard app ios mobile
Download color palette

Hey there!

Check a banking app that embraces the purpose of saving accounts and offers a comprehensive overview of cards.

How do you like this design dimension?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like