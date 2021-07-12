💛💛Download Link 💛💛



Present your beach chair or deck chair design in high-resolution and in seconds with this Beach Chair Mockup with Armrest. Changeable design via smart object and adjustable details like wood color via fill layer. Great for different summer, promotion, and branding-related use cases like merchandise design, presentation, listings, prototyping, online shops, and more. Easy to customize with named and organized layers. Additionally Comes with overlay shadows for the right summer feeling. Also great for Instagram posts, social media, portfolio, showcase, header images, banner, and even for print purposes.