IcoMoon App 是一個線上的免費圖標資源網站，在網站當中提供了許多不同的圖標，同時可以讓你免費下載 SVG 與 PNG 格式。除了提供直接下載圖片格式檔案之外，IcoMoon App 還提供了 SVG 與 Font 字體的 CSS 樣式，這表示你可以直接複製 HTML 程式碼或採用 CSS 樣式就可以直接在你的網站或專案中顯示圖標，非常方便。
之前我介紹過其他非常好用的免費圖標庫，像是：Flaticon、IconPark、SVG Favicon Maker、Radix Icons、LineIcons、Emblemicons…等等，你也可以前往瀏覽尋找適合的圖標進行下載與使用。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/icomoon-app/