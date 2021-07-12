Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

Flim Production Logo | Hotath Icche | Bengali Logo

Flim Production Logo | Hotath Icche | Bengali Logo bangladesh flim graphic design products design branding tohiscreation logo flim production bengali
Hotath Iscche Is a film production company works on the process of producing video content for social media, corporate promotions, commercial or other media-related fields. I tried to illustrate this logo for them.

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.  Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉

