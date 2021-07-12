Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

Bangla Logo Typography | Himur Rongocitro

Bangla Logo Typography | Himur Rongocitro typography artist backgound graphic design products design branding logo tohiscreation bengali
I created this logo for creative artist. "Himu's Ranggochitro" transforms your picture into a handmade pencil drawing. I highly recommend "Himu's Ranggochitro" Her drawing was absolutely beautiful and looked exactly like the picture.

Check out "HIMU'S RANGGOCHITRO"

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.  Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉

