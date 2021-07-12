Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Whitekosita

CANDY SOLDIERS

Whitekosita
Whitekosita
Hire Me
  • Save
CANDY SOLDIERS illustration motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Character animation extracted from my work for Tora Woloshin's music video.

As the idea came to me during the Christmas period I thought it would be fun to exchange guns for sweets, maybe the dentist's guild will stop following me.

If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Whitekosita
Whitekosita
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
Hire Me

More by Whitekosita

View profile
    • Like