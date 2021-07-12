CANDY SOLDIERS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Character animation extracted from my work for Tora Woloshin's music video.
As the idea came to me during the Christmas period I thought it would be fun to exchange guns for sweets, maybe the dentist's guild will stop following me.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.