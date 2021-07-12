RUNNER SIMULATOR

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my most beloved animation projects.
It was made in 2020 during my first MDS course which teaches general lessons about many fields of motion design and which I tried to reflect in all the animation.
From interface animation, javascript expressions and above all character animation, a discipline in which today I am specializing partly thanks to this challenging project. All of this using the tone and humour I feel most comfortable with.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.