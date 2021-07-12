Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RUNNER SIMULATOR

One of my most beloved animation projects.

It was made in 2020 during my first MDS course which teaches general lessons about many fields of motion design and which I tried to reflect in all the animation.

From interface animation, javascript expressions and above all character animation, a discipline in which today I am specializing partly thanks to this challenging project. All of this using the tone and humour I feel most comfortable with.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
