my gender is a dough

my gender is a dough drawing cute character anime cartoon illustration minimal flat
its a crazy hot summer and at the only thing i relate to is being a dough. give it some time and these temperatures will bake me into something. but for now i'm just a sticky lump of dough

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
