Nina Rudenko
PandaDoc

Episode #17 Cover

Nina Rudenko
PandaDoc
Nina Rudenko for PandaDoc
Episode #17 Cover cheerful funny face emotion cover graphic design laugh flat fun character illustration podcast pandadoc
Hello there!

It was really funny to work on the Episode #17 cover. And we are sure you'll also have a lot of fun while watching The Customer Engagement Lab.

In this episode Travis and Patrick talk with Mark P. Jung, VP of Marketing at Dooly, about how to be funny in business.

Laugh, learn, and (possibly) cry alongside Travis & Patrick from PandaDoc as they navigate through the latest trends in customer engagement.

PandaDoc
PandaDoc

