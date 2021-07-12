Metaxa Grande Fine by Cacao Rocks

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We were appointed by the House of Metaxa to work closely with the Greek street artist Cacao Rocks and help bring to life the third edition of this iconic decanter.
Since the first time it was introduced several decades ago, METAXA Grande Fine has been acknowledged as a unique aesthetic proposal that pays tribute to Greece, its traditions, craftsmanship, art and inspirational way of living. In 2019, the House of Metaxa asks the street Artist Cacao Rocks to release his own interpretation of this iconic decanter.
Featured in The Dieline and Packaging of the World.