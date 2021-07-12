Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karavellas x Team

Metaxa Grande Fine by Cacao Rocks

decanter artist vector alcohol packaging illustration graphic design design branding
We were appointed by the House of Metaxa to work closely with the Greek street artist Cacao Rocks and help bring to life the third edition of this iconic decanter.

Since the first time it was introduced several decades ago, METAXA Grande Fine has been acknowledged as a unique aesthetic proposal that pays tribute to Greece, its traditions, craftsmanship, art and inspirational way of living. In 2019, the House of Metaxa asks the street Artist Cacao Rocks to release his own interpretation of this iconic decanter.

Featured in The Dieline and Packaging of the World.

