Metaxa By Lovegreece

Packaging design evolution for three collectable bottles of Metaxa 7 Stars special edition by Lovegreece, in the period of three years. Along with the packaging design, we developed graphics for ad campaigns, the campaign logo and pop materials, like cloth bags. When we place one side of the gift box next to the other, they complete each bottle's illustration, adding to the visual impact of the packaging when placed on the shelves.
Featured in Packaging of the World