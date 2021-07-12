Karavellas x Team

Epoch products by Elgea

Elgea is the company responsible for the production and distribution of Epoch products. A unique brand, whose philosophy and soul is deeply rooted in the sacred land of Greece, with a direct link to nature’s changing seasons. We were commissioned to design the logo and corporate identity of elgea, the logo and packaging of epoch products along with the corporate brochure.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
