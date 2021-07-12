Dasha_ll

History of Art - Web Design Concept

History of Art - Web Design Concept forms history mondriaan yves saint laurent fashion art color web ui
Dear all!
If you like easter eggs in design, as I do, I hope you will appreciate the shot.
Dedicated to collaboration in art.
With great respect to both Pieter Cornelis Mondriaan & Yves Henri Donat Mathieu-Saint-Laurent.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
