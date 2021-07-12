The Monoline Guy

Boba Fett

I've been so hyped for the upcoming Boba Fett series. I can imagine a darker version of Mandalorian. I hope they unveil some secrets during the clone wars to order 66 saga. More like a revenge type, maybe?

I don't actually read articles about it so I'm ready to be surprised.

