Arnulfo González

Japan

Arnulfo González
Arnulfo González
  • Save
Japan tokyo mount fuji himeji castle torii japan vector illustration 36daysoftype
Download color palette

This is a remake of an old illustration i did for my 36 days of type from 2018 that was based on cities and places around the world.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Arnulfo González
Arnulfo González

More by Arnulfo González

View profile
    • Like