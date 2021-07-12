Metaxa AEN 3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Press Kit and Jewellery Design for the launch of the Metaxa AEN III. The three circles of the logo represent the three Metaxa Masters that have kept the secrets for creating the AEN spirit for three generations. With that in mind, we designed three connected bracelets representing a piece of jewellery from the Metaxa family heritage. Each bracelet had laser engraved the name of each Metaxa Master.