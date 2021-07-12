Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joy Abraham

Ludo (2020)

Ludo (2020) ui vector design logo bangladesh branding illustration minimal poster design dhaka ja thejoyabraham poster t-series netflix film movie ludo
An alternate fanart of Ludo.

A completely different kind of story during last year’s World Pandemic Period. Director Anurag Basu made this wonderful film with Laughs, Emotions & Dhaamaka.

