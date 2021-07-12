Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shibani Mukherjee

Story Series for Instagram Post

Story Series for Instagram Post character design character interesting content motivating stories content marketing illustrator typography design vector illustration ill branding graphic design ui
This is the series of real life stories which is presented in a form of illustration and content. Created something interesting content for the Instagram post. As these days Instagram required lot of attractive piece to get your followers attached to your account. This is the one of the ways one can keep its followers intact to their account.

Your imagination my work on the canvas.
