Beta Pepperoni

mandü website

Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
  • Save
mandü website design illustration branding website responsive ux ui
Download color palette

Mandü website. The main idea was to create something different of the category and bringing human feelings to the navigation.

https://mandu.pe/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Beta Pepperoni
Beta Pepperoni
We create delightful Minimum-Lovable-Products

More by Beta Pepperoni

View profile
    • Like