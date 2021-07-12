Matthew Higgins

Starry Mountain

Starry Mountain trees graphic design nighttime night skiing camping outdoor outdoors mountain logo vector branding icon minimal flat design
Starry Mountain Park!

A beautiful expanse of stars lies before you while you sit next to the campfire and listen to the dulcet sounds of an acoustic guitar. Warmed by the fire, and heavy fur on your coat.

