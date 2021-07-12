Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mochamad Hakim
Agensip UI UX Agency

E-Commerce App - Eminton

Mochamad Hakim
Agensip UI UX Agency
Mochamad Hakim for Agensip UI UX Agency
E-Commerce App - Eminton sport app sport ios uidesign racket equipment store app ux ui clean e-commerse store app uiux mobile app badminton blue mobile design
  1. Eminton - 1.png
  2. Eminton - 2.png
  3. Eminton - 3.png
  4. Eminton - 4.png
  5. Eminton - 5.png

Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this is my exploration about E-commerce App - Eminton. This application is used to search and buy badminton equipment.
Feel free to leave feedback on comment :) 
Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at agensipmail@gmail.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
