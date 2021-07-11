Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Cavanaugh

Resolve Philly - Logo Design

Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh
  • Save
Resolve Philly - Logo Design logomark design visual identity logo design branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

The featured shot displays a logo identity that myself and the Message Agency Team brought to life for the non-profit organization Resolve Philly.

Role:
Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2020

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Matt Cavanaugh
Matt Cavanaugh

More by Matt Cavanaugh

View profile
    • Like