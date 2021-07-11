Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Apriliyanto

Parent And Child Logo

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto
  • Save
Parent And Child Logo icon ux ui illustration company brand unicef institutional association community logoground clean logo simple logo parent and child logo sell logo vector monoline graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo with images of parents and children, depicting the closeness of parents and children. This logo is perfect for an organization about parents and children, child protection institutions. Or it could be for a business or a business that is still related to the family.

But unfortunately this logo has not been used yet, so I sell it on the LogoGround.com site. If you are interested in having this logo, you can buy it there, or you can directly click the link below.

https://bit.ly/PACLogo

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto
Like