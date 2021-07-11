TOH Logo Designing

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The Ottawa Hospital, logo designing project.
This logo is inspired by the Ottawa city logo and their previous logo. Its all about providing care and building trust of the patients within the premises. '+' symbol dedicates the care, and three strokes (referenced as souls) dedicates the trust.