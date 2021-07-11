Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vanshika Chaudhary

TOH Logo Designing

TOH Logo Designing canada hospitallogo hospital logos vector branding illustration ux ui logodesign design logo illustration new
The Ottawa Hospital, logo designing project.
This logo is inspired by the Ottawa city logo and their previous logo. Its all about providing care and building trust of the patients within the premises. '+' symbol dedicates the care, and three strokes (referenced as souls) dedicates the trust.

