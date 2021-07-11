Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal

Daily UI 087 - Tooltip

Daily UI 087 - Tooltip
I started listening to "The minimalists podcast" a few months ago and while I was thinking about what to do for this design the host s talked about their blog. I googled it to check it quickly and immediately got an idea! This is a blog and I have to design a tooltip! This was the perfect opportunity anæd also a challenge to keep the design minimal (because of their brand). Long story short, I present to you what the minimalists blog could look like, I hope you like it!

