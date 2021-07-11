Saurabh Jadav

EV Bike Dashboard Animation

EV Bike Dashboard Animation aftereffects 450x ather scooter speedometer dashboard ev motion graphics animation ui
Did this UI Animation for fun. This is how Ather Energy 450X Dashboard looks when you give it the Beans!!

#ui #ux #animation #dashboard #interactiondesign #uitrends #uiinspiration #automotive #ather #450x #speedometer

