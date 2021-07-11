Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pranto Kumar Pashi

Plant Shop - Plant Store Ecommerce App

Pranto Kumar Pashi
Pranto Kumar Pashi
Plant Shop - Plant Store Ecommerce App mobile clean green store shop plant ux design figma uidesign minimal marketplace
Hello Dribbblers !! 👋
Today I and going to share a design concept for a plant shop mobile application. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

Download the screens here: https://www.uplabs.com/prantokp

Say Hello: hello@prantopashi.com

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Pranto Kumar Pashi
Pranto Kumar Pashi

