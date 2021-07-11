Anna Filou

“Moto Mechanic” Business Cards

The idea is to show the owner’s personality while still conveying professionalism. The stylized images make it clear at a glance that this is the card of a mechanic. As most people in the area mainly use Facebook’s Messenger for communication, a QR code to the owner’s Messenger profile was added.

